Dr. Michael Levinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Levinson, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Levinson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Burlingame, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Moscow Medical Stomatology Institute and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.
Dr. Levinson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Amsmc Inc.25 Edwards Ct Ste 101, Burlingame, CA 94010 Directions (415) 596-1151
-
2
Michael U Levinson MD2299 Post St Ste 104B, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 857-1151
Hospital Affiliations
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levinson?
About Dr. Michael Levinson, MD
- Psychiatry
- 50 years of experience
- English, Norwegian and Russian
- 1306876883
Education & Certifications
- California Pacific Medical Center
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- Moscow Medical Stomatology Institute
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levinson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levinson works at
Dr. Levinson speaks Norwegian and Russian.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Levinson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.