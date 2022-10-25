See All Neurologists in Noblesville, IN
Dr. Michael Levine, MD

Neurology
3.5 (17)
Call for new patient details
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Levine, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Noblesville, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Fishers, Indiana University Health Tipton Hospital and Riverview Health.

Dr. Levine works at INDIANA NEUROSCIENCE ASSOCIATES in Noblesville, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Indiana Neuroscience Associates
    18051 River Rd Ste 105, Noblesville, IN 46062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 570-7900
  2. 2
    Indiana Neuroscience Associates
    9302 N Meridian St Ste 101, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 570-7900
  3. 3
    Riverview Health
    395 Westfield Rd, Noblesville, IN 46060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 776-7484

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent Fishers
  • Indiana University Health Tipton Hospital
  • Riverview Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 25, 2022
    This is Britney Strebin’s overbearing, crazy but caring mom. Congratulations on your retirement. My husband loves it! Live it up Doc! Thanks for helping Britney.
    Laura — Oct 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Levine, MD
    About Dr. Michael Levine, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861490484
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Levine has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Levine has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

