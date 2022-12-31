See All Urologists in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. Michael Levine, MD

Urology
4.4 (54)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Levine, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, MidHudson Regional Hospital, North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.

Dr. Levine works at Advanced Urology Centers of NY in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Advanced Urology Centers of NY- Lake Success
    2001 Marcus Ave Ste N214, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 437-4228

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • MidHudson Regional Hospital
  • North Shore University Hospital
  • St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyuria Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 31, 2022
    I met Dr. Levine due to a problem with urinary retention. His office was kind enough to schedule an emergency appointment for me in my time of need. Dr. Levine explained precisely what was causing my condition. He explained everything to me in layman’s terms to give me an accurate description of my issue and that I had to have a surgical procedure performed. He promptly scheduled for the procedure which was successful due to his skill as a physician.
    Neil Bisciello — Dec 31, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Levine, MD

    • Urology
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1750388146
    Education & Certifications

    • New York University Medical Center
    • SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED
    • Binghamton University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Levine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Levine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Levine works at Advanced Urology Centers of NY in New Hyde Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Levine’s profile.

    Dr. Levine has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    54 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

