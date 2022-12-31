Dr. Michael Levine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Levine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Levine, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, MidHudson Regional Hospital, North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Levine works at
Locations
Advanced Urology Centers of NY- Lake Success2001 Marcus Ave Ste N214, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 437-4228
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- MidHudson Regional Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I met Dr. Levine due to a problem with urinary retention. His office was kind enough to schedule an emergency appointment for me in my time of need. Dr. Levine explained precisely what was causing my condition. He explained everything to me in layman’s terms to give me an accurate description of my issue and that I had to have a surgical procedure performed. He promptly scheduled for the procedure which was successful due to his skill as a physician.
About Dr. Michael Levine, MD
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York University Medical Center
- SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED
- Binghamton University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levine works at
Dr. Levine has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.