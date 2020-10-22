Overview

Dr. Michael Levine, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital, NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn, NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Levine works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Lake Success Cardiology in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Cardiomegaly along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.