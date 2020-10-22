Dr. Michael Levine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Levine, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Levine, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital, NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn, NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Lake Success Cardiology1999 Marcus Ave Ste 220, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 869-5400Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
All excellent in all areas from doctor/patient relationship to knowledge to medical skills to confidence to coordinating services to staff to anything elsenyou can think of.
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Beth Israel Med Center
- New York Presbyterian Hospital/weill Cornell Med Center
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
