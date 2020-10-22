See All Cardiologists in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. Michael Levine, MD

Cardiology
5 (11)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Michael Levine, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital, NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn, NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.

Dr. Levine works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Lake Success Cardiology in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Cardiomegaly along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Lake Success Cardiology
    1999 Marcus Ave Ste 220, New Hyde Park, NY 11042
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
  • NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
  • St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Chest Pain
Cardiomegaly
Heart Disease
Chest Pain
Cardiomegaly

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oscar Insurance Corporation
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 22, 2020
    All excellent in all areas from doctor/patient relationship to knowledge to medical skills to confidence to coordinating services to staff to anything elsenyou can think of.
    About Dr. Michael Levine, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1003948464
    Education & Certifications

    • Beth Israel Med Center
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital/weill Cornell Med Center
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
    • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
