Dr. Michael Levin, MD

Urology
3.6 (26)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Levin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center.

Dr. Levin works at Arizona's Premier Urology Group in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arizona Institute of Urology Pllc
    395 N Silverbell Rd Ste 315, Tucson, AZ 85745 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 297-1345
  2. 2
    Arizona Institute of Urology
    5670 N Professional Park Dr Ste 100, Tucson, AZ 85704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 884-8045

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Northwest Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Foundation
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Indian Health Service
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • Mercy Care
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • PacifiCare Health Systems
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jan 03, 2022
    Dr. Levin is an outstanding doctor and I couldn't recommend him more highly. I had kidney cancer and he treated me skillfully and with compassion. He listened to my concerns and his command and knowledge of my condition gave me confidence that I was in good hands.
    HAROLD SCHMIDT — Jan 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Levin, MD
    About Dr. Michael Levin, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740280452
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Arizona
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Stanford University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

