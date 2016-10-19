Dr. Michael Levin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Levin, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Levin, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.
Dr. Levin works at
Locations
-
1
Uap Sacramento PC2805 J St Ste 200, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 231-8755
-
2
Michael Levin M.d. Inc.333 University Ave Ste 140, Sacramento, CA 95825 Directions (916) 456-6005
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Levin since 2008. As a 25 year firefighter/Captain I had to stay in excellent shape. I recently retired and am thankful for all he has done for me. He performed two nerve ablations and I was able to reduce my pain to keep doing my job. He is a kind and caring doctor.
About Dr. Michael Levin, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1740257716
Education & Certifications
- University CA Davis Med Ctr
- University Ca Davis Med Center
- University of Cincinnati Hospitals
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- The Ohio State Univ
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Levin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.