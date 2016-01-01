Overview

Dr. Michael Levin, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in San Ramon, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with San Ramon Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Levin works at East Bay Psychopharmacology in San Ramon, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.