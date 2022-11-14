Overview

Dr. Michael Levin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newton Lower Falls, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.



Dr. Levin works at Michael S Levine MD in Newton Lower Falls, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.