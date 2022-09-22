Overview

Dr. Michael Levi, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Santa Monica, CA.



Dr. Levi works at Medical Center Pediatric Cntr in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Sever's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.