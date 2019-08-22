Dr. Michael Leung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Leung, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pearland, TX.
Kelsey-Seybold Clinic - Holcombe2515 Business Center Dr Ste 47, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (832) 307-2227Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Berthelsen Main Campus7900 Fannin St Ste 2100, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 379-7182
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
I have been using Kelsey doctors for years and swore that I would never have a male Gynecologist, but Dr. Leung has been the best Gyn doctor ever. Every pap smear or procedure that I've had by a woman doctor has been brutal, but Dr. Leung makes every procedure quick, comfortable and painless. He takes time to listen to and address each of my concerns and always has a cheerful smile. I HIGHLY recommend Dr. Leung for excellent service and treatment.
- English
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston|University Of Texas-Houston Medical School Hermann Hospital
