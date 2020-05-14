See All Ophthalmologists in Knoxville, TN
Dr. Michael Lett, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Lett, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA.

Dr. Lett works at LETT, MICHAEL F, M.D. in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michael F. Lett M.d.
    11730 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37934 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 966-8770

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 14, 2020
    Maria Shelton — May 14, 2020
    About Dr. Michael Lett, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336188648
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Lett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lett has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lett works at LETT, MICHAEL F, M.D. in Knoxville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Lett’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

