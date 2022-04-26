Overview

Dr. Michael Lerner, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.



Dr. Lerner works at FREDERICK PRIMARY CARE ASSOCIATES in Frederick, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.