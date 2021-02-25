Overview

Dr. Michael Leonard, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.



Dr. Leonard works at Dr. Marina Gafanovich, MD in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.