Dr. Michael Leonard, MD
Dr. Michael Leonard, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Leonard, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.
Dr. Leonard works at
Cassell Eric J MD Office1550 York Ave, New York, NY 10028
Bridgeport Hospital
Aetna
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
Dr. Leonard is my primary doctor because I completely trust and respect his vast knowledge. In addition. His bedside manner is excellent. Dr. Leonard has a very calm affect that is comforting and he listens and genuinely cares about answering my questions and addressing issues for which help is needed. He also responds promptly to calls re: prescriptions. Finally, Dr. Leonard has referred me to an equally impressive specialist. Dr. Leonard was recommended to me by my highly selective boss and I am so glad I listened.
Internal Medicine
30 years of experience
English, Spanish
NPI: 1871598532
Residency: New York Hosp-Cornell U
- New York Hosp
Medical School: Mount Sinai School of Medicine
Dr. Leonard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leonard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Leonard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Leonard works at
Dr. Leonard speaks Spanish.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Leonard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leonard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leonard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.