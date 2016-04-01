Dr. Michael Leonard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leonard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Leonard, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Leonard, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Mission Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Leonard works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Texas Medical Rehab. P. A.404 Lindberg Ave, Mcallen, TX 78501 Directions (956) 687-8488
Hospital Affiliations
- Mission Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leonard?
Dr. Leonard is a very detailed doctor, and i am very satisfied with his service and patient care. He was able to tell me what's wrong with me and give me the proper treatment that i needed. Unlike other many doctors that i have been too, all they wanted to do is give me medication. The wait time was worth the wait. His staff is professional, funny and attentive to our patient needs. Made me feel as if i was home.
About Dr. Michael Leonard, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1518033448
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Family Practice, Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leonard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leonard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leonard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leonard works at
Dr. Leonard speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Leonard. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leonard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leonard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leonard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.