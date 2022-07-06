See All General Dentists in Salinas, CA
Dr. Michael Leonard, DMD

Dentistry
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Michael Leonard, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Salinas, CA. 

Dr. Leonard works at Salinas Dental Health in Salinas, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Salinas Dental Health
    750 E Romie Ln, Salinas, CA 93901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 296-3551

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Michael Leonard, DMD

Specialties
  • Dentistry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1306461173
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

