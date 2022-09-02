See All Podiatrists in Paris, TX
Dr. Michael Lenertz, DPM

Podiatry
5 (11)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Lenertz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Paris, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery and is affiliated with Mccuistion Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Lenertz works at Michael S. Lenertz, DPM, PA in Paris, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michael S. Lenertz, DPM, PA
    1055 Clarksville St Ste 160, Paris, TX 75460 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mccuistion Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Contracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Acute Gout Chevron Icon
Amputated Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthrodesis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Bone Spur Chevron Icon
Brachymetatarsia Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Burn Care Services Chevron Icon
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Charcot Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Chronic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Claw Toe Chevron Icon
Corn Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Education Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Diabetic Limb Salvage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ulcers Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Digital Deformities of the Feet Chevron Icon
Double Nails on the Fifth Toe Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dropfoot Chevron Icon
Electrical Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Management Services Chevron Icon
Fibroma Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and-or Ankle Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Foot Callus Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Swelling Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Geriatric Foot Care Chevron Icon
Gonadal Vein Sealing Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Growth Factor Therapy Chevron Icon
Hallux Limitus Chevron Icon
Hallux Rigidus Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Imaging Chevron Icon
Infection Management Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Leg Ulcer Chevron Icon
Leg Wounds Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Imaging Chevron Icon
Nail Care Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Non-Healing Diabetic Foot Ulcer Chevron Icon
Nursing Home Care Chevron Icon
Onychogryphosis Chevron Icon
Onychomycosis Chevron Icon
Open Wound Chevron Icon
Orthotic Treatment Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Toe Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans of Tarsal Bone Chevron Icon
Osteomyelitis Chevron Icon
Pain in Extremities Chevron Icon
Paronychia Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot and Ankle Care Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot Disease Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Postoperative Complications Chevron Icon
Sesamoiditis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumors Chevron Icon
Splinting Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Foot Chevron Icon
Staph Infection Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Surgical Infections Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Syndactyly Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tendon Disorders Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Toe Injuries Chevron Icon
Toe Sprain Chevron Icon
Toe Syndactyly, Telecanthus - Anogenital and Renal Malformations Chevron Icon
Toe Wounds Chevron Icon
Toenail Fungal Infection Chevron Icon
Topical Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Chevron Icon
Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wound Infection Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc. d/b/a Florida Blue
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arkansas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Gilsbar 360
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthSmart
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Oklahoma
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    • Starmark
    • Superior HealthPlan
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 02, 2022
    A great doctor can only be made better by a great staff. This practice has both. The doctor and staff always make you feel important. You are treated with respect in a professional manner. This practice sets the standards for others to try to achieve.
    GFH — Sep 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Lenertz, DPM
    About Dr. Michael Lenertz, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese
    NPI Number
    • 1205936481
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Denver Veterans Affairs Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University College Of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery
    Undergraduate School
    • Minot State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Lenertz, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lenertz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lenertz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lenertz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lenertz works at Michael S. Lenertz, DPM, PA in Paris, TX. View the full address on Dr. Lenertz’s profile.

    Dr. Lenertz has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lenertz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lenertz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lenertz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lenertz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lenertz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

