Dr. Michael Lenertz, DPM is accepting new patients
Dr. Michael Lenertz, DPM
Overview
Dr. Michael Lenertz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Paris, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery and is affiliated with Mccuistion Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Lenertz works at
Locations
-
1
Michael S. Lenertz, DPM, PA1055 Clarksville St Ste 160, Paris, TX 75460 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Mccuistion Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc. d/b/a Florida Blue
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arkansas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthfirst
- HealthPartners
- HealthSmart
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Oklahoma
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- Starmark
- Superior HealthPlan
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Lenertz?
A great doctor can only be made better by a great staff. This practice has both. The doctor and staff always make you feel important. You are treated with respect in a professional manner. This practice sets the standards for others to try to achieve.
About Dr. Michael Lenertz, DPM
- Podiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1205936481
Education & Certifications
- Denver Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- Des Moines University College Of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery
- Minot State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lenertz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lenertz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lenertz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lenertz works at
Dr. Lenertz has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lenertz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lenertz speaks Portuguese.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lenertz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lenertz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lenertz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lenertz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.