Overview

Dr. Michael Lenertz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Paris, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery and is affiliated with Mccuistion Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Lenertz works at Michael S. Lenertz, DPM, PA in Paris, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.