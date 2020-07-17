Dr. Michael Lemont, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lemont is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Lemont, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Lemont, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from LIFE UNIVERSITY / LINCOLN CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and Mount Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Lemont works at
Locations
Kidney & Hypertension Specialists of Miami1190 NW 95th St Ste 207, Miami, FL 33150 Directions (305) 835-7045Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 21000 NE 28th Ave, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 835-7045
- 3 15600 NW 15th Ave, Miami, FL 33169 Directions (305) 621-1328
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lemont is an excellent doctor. Rosa in Aventura Office is very friendly and professional. I would recommend Dr. Lemont and his team to everyone.
About Dr. Michael Lemont, MD
- Nephrology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LIFE UNIVERSITY / LINCOLN CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lemont has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lemont accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lemont has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lemont has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lemont on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lemont. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lemont.
