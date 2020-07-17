Overview

Dr. Michael Lemont, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from LIFE UNIVERSITY / LINCOLN CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and Mount Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Lemont works at Kidney & Hypertension Specialists of Miami in Miami, FL with other offices in Aventura, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.