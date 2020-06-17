See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Dr. Michael Leighton, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.4 (35)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Michael Leighton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. 

Dr. Leighton works at Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute in Palm Beach Gardens, FL with other offices in West Palm Beach, FL and Jupiter, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute
    4215 Burns Rd Ste 100, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 823-1084
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute
    1411 N Flagler Dr Ste 9800, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 823-1083
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute - Jupiter
    2055 Military Trl Ste 200, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 823-1082
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
  • HCA Florida JFK North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Back Pain
Joint Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Total Knee Arthroplasty With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Anterior Approach Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthrocentesis Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Shoulder Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Surgery Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Elbow Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision of Femur or Knee Chevron Icon
Excision of Radius or Ulna Chevron Icon
Excision of Tibia or Fibula Chevron Icon
Fluorscein Angiography Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Open Reduction and Internal Fixation (ORIF) Chevron Icon
Hip Disorders Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Joint Replacement Surgery Chevron Icon
Joint Replacement, Robotic-Assisted Chevron Icon
Kidney Damage - Aminosalicylic Acid Chevron Icon
Knee Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Surgery Chevron Icon
Macugen® Injection Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Removal of Bone Spur Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Revision of Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Uni-Compartmental Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Life Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Leighton, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669433447
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine, Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Leighton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leighton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leighton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leighton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leighton has seen patients for Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leighton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Leighton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leighton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leighton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leighton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

