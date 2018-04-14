Dr. Lehrer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Lehrer, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Lehrer, MD is a Dermatologist in Exton, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Lehrer works at
Locations
Dermatology & Skin Surgery Center501 Gordon Dr, Exton, PA 19341 Directions (610) 594-6660
Dermatology Assoc Plymouth Meeting PC531 W Germantown Pike Ste 200, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462 Directions (610) 828-0400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I cannot believe how well I did post surgery. Helen and Paulina are so kind and you do not have the space for all the wonderful things I could say about Dr Lehrer- I was frightened and he assured me he would tell me when to worry- you should see my face 1 week later- he is exceptional at what he does. As a woman you are worried about surgery center face/no worries. I am very happy and I will never go anywhere else. Thank you Dr Lehrer
About Dr. Michael Lehrer, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lehrer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lehrer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lehrer works at
Dr. Lehrer has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lehrer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lehrer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lehrer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lehrer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lehrer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.