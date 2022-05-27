Dr. Michael Lehman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lehman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Lehman, MD
Dr. Michael Lehman, MD is a Dermatologist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.
Lehman Dermatology Clinic - Lubbock Office3715 21st St, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 795-0617
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center
Office willing to schedule work-in appointment as I was needing to be seen while symptoms were present!
About Dr. Michael Lehman, MD
- Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1427080076
- University Hospital Penn
- U Ark Med Scis
- TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED
- Dermatology
Dr. Lehman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lehman has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Actinic Keratosis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lehman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Lehman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lehman.
