Overview

Dr. Michael Lehman, MD is a Dermatologist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.



Dr. Lehman works at Lehman Dermatology Clinic in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Actinic Keratosis and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.