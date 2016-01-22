Dr. Michael Leff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Leff, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Leff, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Locations
Va Puget Sound Healthcare System1660 S Columbian Way, Seattle, WA 98108 Directions (800) 329-8387
Overlake Plastic Surgeons1600 116th Ave NE Ste 204, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 454-5133
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Premera Blue Cross
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Leff's AMAZING! I would give him 10 stars if I could!!! Excellent surgeon (shows in his work), very talented and super friendly!! I highly recommend him and his entire staff!!
About Dr. Michael Leff, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 58 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rush-Presby St Lukes Hosp
- Presby St Luke Hosp
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leff has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leff accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Leff. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leff.
