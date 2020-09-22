Overview

Dr. Michael Lee, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center and Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at Gastroenterology Consultants of Southwest Virginia in Roanoke, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Hemorrhoids and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.