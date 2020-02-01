Dr. Michael Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Lee, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
Scripps Clinic12395 El Camino Real Ste 317, San Diego, CA 92130 Directions (858) 794-1250
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been with Dr. Lee since I was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at 14 and I can't imagine seeing another endo. He's always been a trusted and reliable part of my life and managing my disease, and I could not recommend him enough as a thorough doctor and a supportive confidant.
About Dr. Michael Lee, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 24 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
Education & Certifications
- Scripps Green Hospital
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- University of Southern California School of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee speaks Cantonese.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
