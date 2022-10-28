Dr. Michael Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Lee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from St Georges U and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Lee works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UCLA Health Westwood Specialty Care200 UCLA Medical Plz # 365-A, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 916-9910
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
As a physician and surgeon myself, I am grateful to Dr Lee for his skillful stent placement surgery that saved my husband's life in June 2018. I can't believe the 1 star reviews! Everyone at ucla is busy and trying to do the best they can, and a 1 star review on bedside manner is unfair. We found him attentive and on point. Also, a 1 star review is totally unfair because he only gave you a temporary refill of "5 tablets". It could be that you did not see him for the last 2 years. Medications are not "set and forget". If someone prescribes you medicine, they have to routinely check you while you take that medication. It would be irresponsible to give you refills, and I suspect that is what happened. I would confidently recommend Dr. Lee to my patients and to friends and family.
About Dr. Michael Lee, MD
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1730124793
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai medical center
- St Lukes - Roosevelt Hospital Center at Roosevelt Division
- St Georges U
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lee using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.