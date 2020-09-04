Dr. Michael Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Lee, MD
Dr. Michael Lee, MD is a Dermatologist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV.
Riverchase Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery7331 Gladiolus Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 437-8810
Naples Health Park11181 Health Park Blvd Ste 2280, Naples, FL 34110 Directions (239) 594-9075
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Excellent interpersonal and professional skills. Explained procedure and post op care fully. Very efficient and effective. Patients comfort is assured. I would request him and his team should I need further dermatological surgery. Office was super clean and neat and all staff were polite, friendly and helpful. Very pleasant experience overall.
About Dr. Michael Lee, MD
- Dermatology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee speaks Chinese.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
