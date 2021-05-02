Dr. Michael Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Lee, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Henderson, NV. They completed their fellowship with Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center
Locations
Desert Orthopaedic Center - Henderson2930 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 100, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 213-7145Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Desert Orthopaedic Center - Centennial8402 Centennial Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Directions (702) 213-7409
Desert Orthopaedic Center - East Desert Inn Road2800 E Desert Inn Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89121 Directions (702) 213-8273Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Desert Orthopedic Center- Southwest Office8205 W Warm Springs Rd Ste 250, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 213-7965Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Culinary Health Fund
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Pipefitters
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
4 procedures over time. Easy Dr. To talk with. Successful outcomes each time. Staff very friendly and helpful
About Dr. Michael Lee, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1518945898
Education & Certifications
- Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center
- University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
