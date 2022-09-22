Dr. Michael Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Lee, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Locations
Locations
Orthopaedic Surgical Concierge LLC2222 E Highland Ave Ste 425, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 667-6640
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have had over a dozen procedures with Dr. Lee. I may well know him better that almost all other patients, and I trust his academic honesty and knowledge implicitly. For a physician with such fantastic credentials and experience, it seems almost impossible that he is so personable and caring! I give him the highrdy possible recommendation without any reservations!
About Dr. Michael Lee, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1366536807
Education & Certifications
- University Ill College Med
- University Kans School Med
- University of Arizona
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee speaks Spanish.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.