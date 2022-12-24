Overview

Dr. Michael Lee, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Iu Health Jay.



Dr. Lee works at Champaign Dental Group in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Adhesive Capsulitis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.