Dr. Michael Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Lee, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from NE Ohio U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.

Locations
Cardiac Thoracic Surgery Institute22250 Providence Dr Ste 606, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (313) 881-4700
Assarian Cancer Center47601 Grand River Ave, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 465-4300
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Terry
About Dr. Michael Lee, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- IU Health University
- Mercy Hosp of Pittsburgh
- NE Ohio U, College of Medicine
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Pericardial Disease, Pleural Effusion and Partial Lung Collapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
