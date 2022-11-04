Dr. Michael Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Lee, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They completed their residency with Parkland Memorial Hospital
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
-
1
The Wall Center for Plastic Surgery8600 Fern Ave, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions (877) 851-9255
-
2
Park Cities Cosmetic Surgery4311 Oak Lawn Ave Ste 365, Dallas, TX 75219 Directions (469) 730-2831
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
Dr. Lee is a caring, consummate professional. Being from LA, I have to admit that having had access to Beverly Hills plastic surgeons and having seen their work on people, I wasn't sure if anyone could compare. Well, they have nothing on Dr. Lee. In fact, I believe I got a better result than much of the "work" I have seen on the west coast, because of his ethic, talent and total lack of atriface. He truly cares that you get the best most natural results. I am so happy I did my research and found him. And his staff is well chosen. They make the whole process much easier.
About Dr. Michael Lee, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1265635866
Education & Certifications
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- Louisiana Tech University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.