Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Lee, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Locations
Maimonides Medical Center745 64th St Ste 4, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 283-7770Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been to many urologists before until I found Dr.Lee…… He is the only skilled doctor who truly cured my problems, thanks Dr.Lee
About Dr. Michael Lee, MD
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1255373346
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
