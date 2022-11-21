Dr. Michael Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Lee, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Virginia Oncology Associates Brock Cancer Center6251 E Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 466-8683Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Lee is a wonderful caring listening doctor. I am blessed to have him as my oncologist.
- Medical Oncology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1225034507
- Duke University Med Center
- UCLA Center For The Health Sciences
- University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
