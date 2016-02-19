Overview

Dr. Michael Lee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at RETINA NORTHWEST in Portland, OR with other offices in Vancouver, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.