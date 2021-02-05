Overview

Dr. Michael Ledet, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Springhill Medical Center.



Dr. Ledet works at Springhill Medical Center in Mobile, AL with other offices in Daphne, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.