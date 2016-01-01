Dr. Michael Lecholop, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lecholop is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Lecholop, DMD
Dr. Michael Lecholop, DMD is an Oral Surgery Practitioner in Charleston, SC. They completed their fellowship with MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
MUSC Health Ashley River Tower25 Courtenay Dr # 100A, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Oral Surgery
- English
- Male
- 1902069271
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
