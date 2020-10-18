Dr. Michael Lebow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lebow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Lebow, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Lebow, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Braselton, GA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with Habersham Medical Center, Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, Saint Mary's Hospital and Stephens County Hospital.
Dr. Lebow works at
Locations
Medical Plaza One1515 River Pl Ste 390, Braselton, GA 30517 Directions (770) 535-1948Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
University Vascular Surgery1856 Thompson Bridge Rd Ste 102, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 535-1948
Hospital Affiliations
- Habersham Medical Center
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Hospital
- Stephens County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Lebow on the recommendation of a co-worker. We both have varicose veins. The entire experience from scheduling through my follow-up after surgery was outstanding. The office runs like a well oiled machine and Dr. Lebow is a true professional and a gentleman. I cannot give enough stars to show how happy I am with Dr. Lebow and University Vascular. And of course my legs look and feel 100% better too!
About Dr. Michael Lebow, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tennessee-Vascular Surgery
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
