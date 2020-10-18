See All Vascular Surgeons in Braselton, GA
Dr. Michael Lebow, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.6 (27)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Lebow, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Braselton, GA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with Habersham Medical Center, Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, Saint Mary's Hospital and Stephens County Hospital.

Dr. Lebow works at Foot & Ankle Specialists Of Northeast Georgia in Braselton, GA with other offices in Gainesville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Plaza One
    1515 River Pl Ste 390, Braselton, GA 30517 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 535-1948
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    University Vascular Surgery
    1856 Thompson Bridge Rd Ste 102, Gainesville, GA 30501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 535-1948

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Habersham Medical Center
  • Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
  • Saint Mary's Hospital
  • Stephens County Hospital

Atherosclerosis
Spider Veins
Varicose Veins
Atherosclerosis
Spider Veins
Varicose Veins

Atherosclerosis
Spider Veins
Varicose Veins
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Carotid Artery Disease
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Port Placements or Replacements
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Venous Insufficiency
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Atherosclerosis of Aorta
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Congenital Heart Defects
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dialysis Access Procedures
Embolism
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Heart Disease
Iliac Aneurysm
Lymphedema
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Dissection
Peripheral Artery Disease
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm
Thrombosis
Vascular Disease
Venous Compression
Venous Ulcer
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 18, 2020
    I saw Dr. Lebow on the recommendation of a co-worker. We both have varicose veins. The entire experience from scheduling through my follow-up after surgery was outstanding. The office runs like a well oiled machine and Dr. Lebow is a true professional and a gentleman. I cannot give enough stars to show how happy I am with Dr. Lebow and University Vascular. And of course my legs look and feel 100% better too!
    Joan DeAngelo — Oct 18, 2020
    About Dr. Michael Lebow, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447410949
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Tennessee-Vascular Surgery
    Internship
    • Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS
    Undergraduate School
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
