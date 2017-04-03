Dr. Leatherwood has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Leatherwood, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Waldorf, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with UM Charles Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Dr. Darrell Adrian Clark D.D.S.12070 Old Line Ctr, Waldorf, MD 20602 Directions (301) 645-6667
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- UM Charles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient of Dr. Leatherwood's since 1985. He is the best and takes time to explain things, advise, answer questions, and has a great sense of humor, too. I would not consider seeing anyone else and trust him completely. He's never been wrong and whenever he has to send me to a specialist, he knows the best around the area. I highly recommend him.
- Internal Medicine
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1497747349
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed AMC
- Prince Georges Genl Hosp
- University of Florida
Dr. Leatherwood accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leatherwood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Leatherwood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leatherwood.
