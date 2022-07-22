See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Michael Leathers, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Michael Leathers, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Davis and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.

Dr. Leathers works at SAC Regenerative Orthopedics in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Hand Fracture and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The BIOS Orthopedic Institute
    2801 K St Ste 330, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 732-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy General Hospital
  • Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Excision of Femur or Knee Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Total Joint Replacement Chevron Icon
Total Knee Arthroplasty With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 22, 2022
    Dr. Leathers saw me after a trauma to my finger. Absolutely the kindest and sweetest doctor I have ever had. Took the time to listen to my concerns and ensured I didn't have any pain as he changed my dressing. Educated me extensively on the healing process and ensured I was no longer worried about my finger. It is absolutely clear this man loves what he does and loves caring for his patients. I would gladly send any of my own patients to him!
    Christina R — Jul 22, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Leathers, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1386635332
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of California
    • University of California School of Medicine - Davis
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Leathers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leathers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leathers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leathers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leathers works at SAC Regenerative Orthopedics in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Dr. Leathers’s profile.

    Dr. Leathers has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Hand Fracture and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leathers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Leathers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leathers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leathers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leathers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

