Dr. Michael Leathers, MD
Dr. Michael Leathers, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Davis and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.
The BIOS Orthopedic Institute2801 K St Ste 330, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 732-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Leathers saw me after a trauma to my finger. Absolutely the kindest and sweetest doctor I have ever had. Took the time to listen to my concerns and ensured I didn't have any pain as he changed my dressing. Educated me extensively on the healing process and ensured I was no longer worried about my finger. It is absolutely clear this man loves what he does and loves caring for his patients. I would gladly send any of my own patients to him!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1386635332
- University Of California
- University of California School of Medicine - Davis
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Leathers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leathers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leathers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leathers works at
Dr. Leathers has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Hand Fracture and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leathers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Leathers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leathers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leathers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leathers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.