Overview

Dr. Michael Leahy, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wyoming, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's and University of Michigan Health - West.



Dr. Leahy works at West Michigan Surgical Specialists in Wyoming, MI with other offices in Byron Center, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.