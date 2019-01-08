Dr. Michael Lebras, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lebras is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Lebras, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Lebras, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orem, UT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with Banner Gateway Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Locations
Intermountain Orem Obgyn505 W 400 N, Orem, UT 84057 Directions (801) 714-3450
Arbor Medical Partners3367 S Mercy Rd Ste 205, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 793-7720
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Gateway Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Comprehensive Medical and Dental Program (CMDP)
- Humana
- Mercy Care
- MultiPlan
- United Healthcare Community Plan
Ratings & Reviews
We have gone to Dr. Lebras for almost 2 years and he is nothing short of amazing! He is so kind and actually takes the time to listen to any concerns or issues. He treats you like you are his first priority and never rushes us out of the office like other doctors have done in the past. I can tell he truly cares for his patients and my girls love going to him!
About Dr. Michael Lebras, DO
- Pediatrics
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lebras has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lebras accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lebras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lebras speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lebras. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lebras.
