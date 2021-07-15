Dr. Michael Layland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Layland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Layland, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Layland, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Layland works at
Locations
-
1
The Ear Nose and Throat Center1875 Dempster St Ste 301, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 685-1000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
The Ear Nose and Throat Center1450 Busch Pkwy Ste 140, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Directions (847) 685-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been struggling with a swallowing issue for the past 10 years or so. I saw a different ENT three times, and was never given information about what was causing it, or what I could do to prevent it. Finally, a friend told me to get a second opinion and I lucked into an appointment with Dr. Layland. His manner is delightful, and his attentiveness to the issue was extraordinary. He ordered 2 different tests at Lutheran General, and an appointment with a speech therapist. After all of these years, I finally have some answers to my problem. I'm incredibly grateful that Dr. Layland is as thorough and compassionate as he is. And I'm grateful that I got this second opinion! Thank you very much, Dr. Layland!
About Dr. Michael Layland, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1013917327
Education & Certifications
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Layland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Layland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.