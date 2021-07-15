See All Otolaryngologists in Park Ridge, IL
Dr. Michael Layland, MD

Dr. Michael Layland, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3 (28)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Layland, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and Northwest Community Hospital.

Dr. Layland works at Ear Nose & Throat Center in Park Ridge, IL with other offices in Buffalo Grove, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Ear Nose and Throat Center
    1875 Dempster St Ste 301, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 685-1000
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    The Ear Nose and Throat Center
    1450 Busch Pkwy Ste 140, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 685-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
  • Northwest Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Earwax Buildup
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Earwax Buildup
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Earwax Buildup
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Chronic Sinusitis
Dysphagia
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Outer Ear Infection
Ear Ache
Otitis Media
Sinusitis
Vertigo
Cough
Deafness
Deviated Septum
Dizziness
Enlarged Turbinates
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Malignant Otitis Externa
Nosebleed
Otosclerosis
Pharyngitis
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sleep Apnea
Tinnitus
TMJ
Tonsillitis
Vocal Cord Nodule
Acoustic Neuroma
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Rhinitis
Anosmia
Broken Nose
Cancer
Cholesteatoma
Chronic Laryngitis
Chronic Tonsillitis
Conductive Hearing Loss
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Down Syndrome
Ear Disorders
ENT Cancer
Facial Fracture
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Head and Neck Cancer
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Laryngeal Cancer
Laryngitis
Larynx Conditions
Lip Cancer
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw
Meniere's Disease
Nasal Polyp
Oral Cancer
Osteosarcoma
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Percutaneous Umbilical Blood Cord Sampling (PUBS)
Perforated Eardrum
Pulmonary Disease
Salivary Gland Cancer
Sjögren's Syndrome
Sleep Disorders
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
Throat Pain
Thyroid Cancer
Tongue Cancer
Tongue-Tie
Tonsil Cancer
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Vocal Cord Polyp
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    About Dr. Michael Layland, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1013917327
    Education & Certifications

    • Univ of IL Coll of Med
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
