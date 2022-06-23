Overview

Dr. Michael Lawton, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Lawton works at LSU Health Sciences Ctr Crdlgy in San Francisco, CA with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.