Dr. Michael Law, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (30)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Law, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine.

Dr. Law works at MICHAEL LAW AESTHETIC PLASTIC SURGERY in Raleigh, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michael Law MD PA
    10941 Raven Ridge Rd Ste 103, Raleigh, NC 27614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 256-0909

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 30 ratings
Patient Ratings (30)
5 Star
(24)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Michael Law, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 35 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1770557605
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • USC Medical Center
Internship
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Medical Education
  • Emory University School of Medicine
Undergraduate School
  • University Of North Carolina Chapel Hill
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Michael Law, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Law is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Law has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Law has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Law works at MICHAEL LAW AESTHETIC PLASTIC SURGERY in Raleigh, NC. View the full address on Dr. Law’s profile.

30 patients have reviewed Dr. Law. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Law.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Law, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Law appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

