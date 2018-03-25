Dr. Michael Lauret, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lauret is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Lauret, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Lauret, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Provo, UT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital.
Dr. Lauret works at
Locations
-
1
Utah Valley Pediatrics1355 N University Ave Ste 210, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (435) 264-5973Tuesday7:00am - 4:45pmWednesday7:00am - 4:45pmThursday7:00am - 4:45pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lauret?
My Daughter Alexis was one of Doctor Who raised first patients he is an excellent pediatrician he was an excellent neighbor to us and all together a wonderful man he's very kind and caring and I trust him with my children and now my grandchildren and pretty soon a great-grandchild. Thank you for all the loving care you have given my family over the years Dr. LAURET you are one of a kind. Sincerely D. Bybee
About Dr. Michael Lauret, MD
- Pediatrics
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1821056029
Education & Certifications
- Akron Children's Hospital
- Akron Children's Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lauret has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lauret accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lauret has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lauret works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lauret. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lauret.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lauret, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lauret appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.