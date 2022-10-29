Dr. Michael Lauffenburger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lauffenburger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Lauffenburger, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Lauffenburger, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Dr. Lauffenburger works at
Locations
-
1
Orthocarolina PA170 Kimel Park Dr, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 768-1270Monday4:30pm - 8:30pmTuesday4:30pm - 8:30pmWednesday12:30pm - 8:30pmThursday4:30pm - 8:30pmFriday5:30pm - 8:30pmSaturday10:00am - 2:00pm
- 2 3311 Jessie Village Dr, Clemmons, NC 27012 Directions (336) 659-4135
-
3
Kimel Park Surgery Center180 Kimel Park Dr, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 659-3700
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lauffenburger?
Demonstrated ways I can regain my shoulder range of motion after a long hospital stay with a serious leg infection which interrupted my OT. He gave me ways, as well as, hope.
About Dr. Michael Lauffenburger, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1194794644
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lauffenburger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lauffenburger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lauffenburger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lauffenburger works at
Dr. Lauffenburger has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Meniscus Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lauffenburger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
126 patients have reviewed Dr. Lauffenburger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lauffenburger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lauffenburger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lauffenburger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.