Dr. Michael Latzko, MD
Super Profile

Dr. Michael Latzko, MD

General Surgery
5 (43)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Latzko, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sebring, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Sebring.

Dr. Latzko works at AdventHealth Medical Group Surgical Specialists at Sun 'N Lake in Sebring, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    AdventHealth Medical Group Surgical Specialists at Sun 'N Lake
    4301 Sun N Lake Blvd, Sebring, FL 33872 (863) 402-3161

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Sebring

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Incisional Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Incisional Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Stricture Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Common Bile Duct Exploration Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Accepted Insurance Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Latzko, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Tagalog
    NPI Number
    • 1093940710
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Florida
    Residency
    • Monmouth Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • St. George's University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Latzko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Latzko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Latzko has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Latzko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Latzko works at AdventHealth Medical Group Surgical Specialists at Sun 'N Lake in Sebring, FL. View the full address on Dr. Latzko’s profile.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Latzko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Latzko.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Latzko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Latzko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

