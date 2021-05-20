Dr. Michael Latzko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Latzko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Latzko, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Latzko, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sebring, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Sebring.
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Surgical Specialists at Sun 'N Lake4301 Sun N Lake Blvd, Sebring, FL 33872 Directions (863) 402-3161
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Sebring
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Latzko is a competent, caring, kind & excellent surgeon. His entire staff is also excellent, friendly & always there to help you out with any questions etc. I highly recommend him.!!!
About Dr. Michael Latzko, MD
- General Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1093940710
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- Monmouth Medical Center
- St. George's University School of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Latzko has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Latzko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Latzko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Latzko speaks Tagalog.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Latzko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Latzko.
