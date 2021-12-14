Dr. Michael Lastihenos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lastihenos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Lastihenos, MD
Dr. Michael Lastihenos, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with South Shore University Hospital.
Suffolk Orthopaedic Associates, Pain Management and Physiatry, PC375 E Main St Ste 1, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 665-8790
Hospital Affiliations
- South Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Went to Dr. Lastihenos with what I thought was just an Achilles sprain but turned out to be a complete tear of the Achilles tendon. Surgery was scheduled quickly. It took a while and my body rejected some of the sutures but with that knowledge it has all healed extremely well. I have mobility - I can walk (never could run) no pain. Very pleased with the staff and the Dr. with all the explanations and assistance.
About Dr. Michael Lastihenos, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1275631087
Education & Certifications
- Nicholas Institute Sprts Med
- Long Island Jewish Med Center
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Lastihenos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lastihenos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lastihenos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lastihenos has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lastihenos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lastihenos speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lastihenos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lastihenos.
