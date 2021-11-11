Dr. Michael Lasser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lasser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Lasser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Lasser, MD is an Urology Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.
Dr. Lasser works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Premier Urology Group LLC2 Hospital Plz Ste 430, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 494-9400
- 2 10 Parsonage Rd Ste 104, Edison, NJ 08837 Directions (732) 494-9400
-
3
Premier Urology Group LLC570 South Ave E Bldg A, Cranford, NJ 07016 Directions (732) 494-9400
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lasser?
Dr. Lasser has been a God sent. He is an absolute gentleman, excellent surgeon and has an incredibly light demeanor, which helps when your hurting. He took the time to explain all that was happening. He DOES NOT spend time elaborating on what MAY HAPPEN? that to me is a waste of time. Let's just help the patient to understand what is happening and then take the next step to ensure that the safety and health of the patient is secured. No sense in taking it where it may NOT go? He is an excellent surgeon and God bless him and his staff whom are overworked and do an amazing job anyways.
About Dr. Michael Lasser, MD
- Urology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1578782223
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Med Ctr/Alb Einstein Coll Med
- Brown U-Rhode Island Hosp
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lasser has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lasser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lasser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lasser works at
Dr. Lasser has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lasser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Lasser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lasser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lasser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lasser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.