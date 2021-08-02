Overview

Dr. Michael Lasalle, MD is an Urology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and University Hospital.



Dr. Lasalle works at Urology and Sexual Health Institute (Livingston) in Livingston, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.