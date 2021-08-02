Dr. Michael Lasalle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lasalle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Lasalle, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Lasalle, MD is an Urology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and University Hospital.
Urology and Sexual Health Institute PA200 S Orange Ave Ste 228, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 322-0133
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
- University Hospital
- Humana
- QualCare
This the best Urologist that will always give you the best care. Dr. LaSalle is professional and his staff is so kind. Thank you Dr. LASALLE, my husband and I would never go to anyone but you.
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1770676397
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Rutgers University
- Urology
