Overview

Dr. Michael Larsen, MD is a Gastrointestinal Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Gastrointestinal Oncology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. Larsen works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Vomiting Disorders, Nausea and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

